    Man held for killing father, grandmother and 2 sisters in Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 23: In a shocking incident, four members of a family were found stabbed to death in the Palam area in the Capital. The deceased include two sisters, their father and their grandmother.

    The accused allegedly killed his father, two sisters and their grandmother on Tuesday night and has now been arrested by the police, according to an India Today report. The accused was reportedly a drug addict and a family quarrel about him not having a stable job seems to have led to the murders, the police said.

    Man held for killing father, grandmother and 2 sisters in Delhi
    Representational Image

    On Tuesday, a call was received in the police station Palam after which the cops reached the spot. The police found four members of the family murdered in a house. While one of the women was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor, two others were found murdered in the bathroom.

    The accused who was trying to escape was caught by the caller and his relatives, police said in a statement.

    "Four members of a family including two sisters, their father and their grandmother were stabbed to death in a house in the Palam area. The accused has been apprehended, " Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

    A case under section 302 IPC has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 9:15 [IST]
    X