Man grooves to Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan's song at a wedding and the internet loves it

    New Delhi, Nov 24: Videos of people dancing at weddings often go viral as they are crazy to watch. In one such video, a man grooved to Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan's 'Sare Sare Ladkonki Kardo Shaadi', a song from the 1990 film 'Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin' and the internet absolutely loved it.

    Representational Image
    The video has been going viral with the comment section is filled with words of appreciation for the man.

    The viral clip, a man dressed in a shirt, maroon sweater is seen grooving enthusiastically on the dance floor as 'Sare Sare Ladkonki Kardo Shaadi' song plays in the background. But, his upbeat dance moves left the guests stunned as they cheered the man by clapping and cheering.

    Since being posted, the video has so far amassed more than 14,000 views on Twitter and is flooded with comments.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 23:06 [IST]
    X