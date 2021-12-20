YouTube
    List of which have and which have not started NEET UG Counselling 2021

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent seats and 50 per cent NEET PG seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. More details will be available on the official website.

    List of which have and which have not started NEET UG Counselling 2021

    On Saturday the MCC announced that it would conduct the counselling in four rounds.- All India Quota round 1, AIG Round 2, AIQ mop up and AIQ stray vacancy round. The MCC also said that no AIQ seats will be reverted back to the sates after the counselling round is concluded.

    The MCC is however yet to release the NEET counselling date and time. The counselling will be held for various undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

    List of states where NEET 2021 counselling process has begun:

    Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021: rajneetug2021.com

    Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: kea.kar.nic.in

    Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021: tnhealth.tn.gov.in

    Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: www.amruhp.ac.in

    Assam NEET Counselling 2021: dme.assam.gov.in

    Punjab NEET Counselling 2021: bfuhs.ac.in

    Gujarat NEET Counselling 2021: medadmgujarat.org

    AP NEET Counselling 2021: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

    List of states where NEET 2021 counselling is yet to begin:

    • UP NEET UG Counselling 2021
    • Kerala NEET Counselling 2021
    • MP NEET Counselling 2021
    • Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021
    • Haryana NEET Counselling 2021

    Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 15:22 [IST]
    X