LIC HFL Admit Card 2019 released, check vacancy list
New Delhi
New Delhi, Sep 09: The LIC HFL Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The exam will be conducted for the posts of Assistants, Associates and Assistant Managers. There are a total of 300 vacancies of which 125 are for assistants. 75 are for associates while 100 are for assistant managers.
The online exam will be conducted from October 9 to 10 2019. The admit card is available on lichousing.com.
How to download LIC HFL Admit Card 2019:
- Go to lichousing.com
- Click on the job opportunities tab
- Click on admit card link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download admit card
- Take a printout