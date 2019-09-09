LIC HFL Admit Card 2019 released, check vacancy list

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The LIC HFL Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted for the posts of Assistants, Associates and Assistant Managers. There are a total of 300 vacancies of which 125 are for assistants. 75 are for associates while 100 are for assistant managers.

The online exam will be conducted from October 9 to 10 2019. The admit card is available on lichousing.com.

How to download LIC HFL Admit Card 2019:

Go to lichousing.com

Click on the job opportunities tab

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout