LIC Assistant Notification 2019: Call letter download date, vacancy details released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: The LIC Assistant Notification 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment will be done to fill up vacancies in the Divisional Offices of the LIC under the Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central and Western Zones. There are 8,500 vacancies available.

The application process began on September 17 and would end on October 1 2019. The call letter download would take place between October 15 and 22 2019.

The application fees for the SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 100 and for general category it is Rs 600. More details are available on licindia.in.

For new registration: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/licastaug19/ basic_details.php

Direct link to apply: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/licastaug19/