  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIC ADO Mains Result 2019 latest update, check expected result date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The LIC ADO Mains Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The results have been delayed slightly after the exams in some regions were postponed. Exams in the centers at Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra were postponed. The exam that was to be held on August 11, 2019, will now be held on September 22, 2019.

    LIC ADO Mains Result 2019 latest update, check expected result date

    This would mean that the mains result would be declared sometime in the first week of October 2019. For the mains exam, around 1.76 lakh candidates had been shortlisted. After the mains results are declared, the candidates will be called for an interview.

    The LIC ADO recruitment is for 8,581 vacancies. There are 525 vacancies in the Central Zone Office Bhopal, 922 in Eastern Zonal office Kolkata, 701 in East Central Zone office Patna. There are 1,251 vacancies in South Central Zonal Office Hyderabad, 1,130 in Northern Zonal Office New Delhi, 1,042 in North Central Zonal Office Kanpur. There are 1,257 vacancies in Southern Zonal Office Chennai and 1,753 vacancies in Western Zonal Office Mumbai. The result once declared will be available on licindia.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    lic results

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue