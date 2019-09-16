LIC ADO Mains Result 2019 latest update, check expected result date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: The LIC ADO Mains Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The results have been delayed slightly after the exams in some regions were postponed. Exams in the centers at Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra were postponed. The exam that was to be held on August 11, 2019, will now be held on September 22, 2019.

This would mean that the mains result would be declared sometime in the first week of October 2019. For the mains exam, around 1.76 lakh candidates had been shortlisted. After the mains results are declared, the candidates will be called for an interview.

The LIC ADO recruitment is for 8,581 vacancies. There are 525 vacancies in the Central Zone Office Bhopal, 922 in Eastern Zonal office Kolkata, 701 in East Central Zone office Patna. There are 1,251 vacancies in South Central Zonal Office Hyderabad, 1,130 in Northern Zonal Office New Delhi, 1,042 in North Central Zonal Office Kanpur. There are 1,257 vacancies in Southern Zonal Office Chennai and 1,753 vacancies in Western Zonal Office Mumbai. The result once declared will be available on licindia.in.