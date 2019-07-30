  • search
    LIC AAO Main Results 2019: Direct link to download and vacancy details

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 30: The LIC AAO Main Results 2019 have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    Candidates will be able to download the results and their scorecards by entering their registration number or roll number and date of birth. The results are available on licindia.in.

    Vacancy details: Total posts: 590

    Name of the post:

    AAO Generalist: 350

    AAO IT: 150

    AAO CA: 50

    AAO (Actuarial): 30 AAO (Rajbhasha): 5

    Note: The total number of vacancies and the reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements.

    Selection procedure: The selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three tiered process and subsequent Medical examination.

    How to download LIC AAO Main Results 2019:

    • Go to licindia.in
    • Click on result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 8:47 [IST]
