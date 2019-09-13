Latest update on RRB JE Admit Card 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 13: The RRB JE Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The RRB has already notified the exam city, date intimation details. It has also activated the mock test link on September 9 2019. The admit card will be released on September 15.

There were several controversies and the RRB had rescheduled the 2nd stage exams. The 2nd stage exam will be held on September 19 2019 and this CBT exam would be for a duration of 120 minutes. There would be a total of 150 questions.

There are a total of 13,487 vacancies to be filled through this exam. The posts are

Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways.