Last date for SSC CGL 2019 registration

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: The SSC CGL 2019 registration process will end soon. More details are available on the official website.

The online registration process for the SSC Combined Graduate Level exam 2019 will end on November 25. This is the deadline that the Staff Selection Commission had set.

The registration fee is Rs 100 and the same can be paid through BHIM UPI, net banking or by credit, debit card or in cash at the SBI branches generating an SBI challan.

There is no fee for women candidates and applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category. The online registration can be done on ssc.nic.in.