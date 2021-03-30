YouTube
    KV Admission 2021 for Class 1, 2, 11: Age limit, seats, last date for form, online registration, notification

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The KV Admission 2021 for Class 1, 2, 11 will commence from April 1. More details are available on the official website.

    The registrations for Class 11 and above will commence from April 8 2021 in the offline mode. For Class 1, the online registrations will begin at 10 am on April 1 and will close at 7 pm on April 19 2021.

    KV Admission 2021 for Class 1, 2, 11: Age limit, seats, last date for form, online registration, notification

    Registration for Class II and above will be invited on the basis of availability of seats from April 8, at 8 am to April 15 till 4 pm in online mode.

    The reckoning of age for all classes shall be as on March 31 2021. The reservation of seats will be as per KVS admission guidelines. Under the current situation owing to COVID-19, KVS appeals to all guardians to follow the directions issued by Competent Authority (Centre/State/Local). The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan is running a chain of 1,247 KVs. More details are available on https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

    KVS online admission for Class 1: https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/apps

    KVS online admission for Class IX: https://kvsangathan.nic.in

    KVS Admission Guideline: https://kvsangathan.nic.in

    Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 15:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2021
