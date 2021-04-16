KSET exam date 2021 announced: Check strict COVID-19 norms to be followed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The KSET exam date 2021 has been announced. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2021 for Assistant Professorship will be held on April 25 2021. Earlier the exam was scheduled for April 11.

Candidates have to carry their admit cards along with id proof to the exam centres. The halls will be opened 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. There are strict guidelines which have been issued in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can check them below.

Maintain social distancing

Wear masks

Wear Gloves

Personal transparent water bottle to be carried

Carry personal small hand sanitiser

Be present 2 hours before the exam

Carry admit card and id proof

Ue of calculators or log tables not allowed

Mobiles, electronic devices, pagers, bits of paper books and note books not allowed