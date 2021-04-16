YouTube
    karnataka coronavirus

    KSET exam date 2021 announced: Check strict COVID-19 norms to be followed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 16: The KSET exam date 2021 has been announced. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2021 for Assistant Professorship will be held on April 25 2021. Earlier the exam was scheduled for April 11.

    KSET exam date 2021 announced: Check strict COVID-19 norms to be followed

    Candidates have to carry their admit cards along with id proof to the exam centres. The halls will be opened 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. There are strict guidelines which have been issued in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can check them below.

    • Maintain social distancing
    • Wear masks
    • Wear Gloves
    • Personal transparent water bottle to be carried
    • Carry personal small hand sanitiser
    • Be present 2 hours before the exam
    • Carry admit card and id proof
    • Ue of calculators or log tables not allowed
    • Mobiles, electronic devices, pagers, bits of paper books and note books not allowed
    Story first published: Friday, April 16, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
    X