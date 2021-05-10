KBC Season 13: How to register for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 2021

New Delhi, May 10: The much-awaited television reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is all set to return with a new season, starting tonight, one can register for the game show. The registration will happen through text messages and the SonyLIV app from today.

Sony Entertainment Television revealed the first KBC 13 promo featuring superstar host Amitabh Bachchan, where the superstar narrates people how they can complete the distance between their dreams and reality by trying for KBC 13.

The video of the new KBC 13 promo was created using last year's footage and Big B had recorded the voiceover from his home. Reportedly, the team couldn't create a new promo due to the stopping of shoots in Mumbai in the wake of the lockdown. As per the report, Big B will be recording all questions to be aired on the channel.

How to register for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Just like last year, this year too, KBC will have digital auditions and the entire process would be divided into four parts - registration, screening, online audition and personal interview.

Starting May 10, Amitabh Bachchan will be asking a question on Sony TV at 9 pm for about two weeks.

To register, all you need to do is to answer the question correctly either through text messages or the SonyLIV app.

For text message, Type KBCA/B/C/DAgeGender and send the message to 509093.

Indian citizens aged 18+ are allowed to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Contestants who have already participated in the show are barred from registering again.

You can answer questions every day in the given period. There is no limitation for trying.

If selected, you will be shortlisted for KBC 13 next round.

Later, the shortlisted person will have to give an online audition followed by a video submission exclusively through the SonyLIV app.

Finally, the selected candidate will be invited for a personalised video call by the KBC team.

