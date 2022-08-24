From XXXL to Small: Man dumped by girlfriend for being 'too fat' loses massive 70kg

JoSAA 2022 counselling schedule released: List of documents needed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule. More details are available on the official website.

As per the counselling schedule for admission to the National Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Technology across the country, the application process will commence from September 12.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advances 2022 result will be released on September 11. In order to complete the registration candidates will be automatically be redirected to the JoSAA 2022 data following a successful login.

The application process for JoSAA 2022 round one counselling will be concluded on September 21 and the seat allocation result will be released on September 23.

The round two seat allocation process will be held from September 28 to October 2 while the round three would be between October 3 and 7. The fourth round would be from October 8 and 11 while the fifth round would be from October 12 to 15. The final round (6) will be held between October 16 and 17. Candidates will have to confirm the allotment results by opting freeze, float and slide option.

Documents required for JoSAA 2022 Counselling:

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 score card

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 15:20 [IST]