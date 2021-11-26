JNUEE 2021 results declared: Check direct link

New Delhi, Nov 26: The JNUEE 2021 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) results for MA, MSc and MCA courses have been released. "M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. Results are available now. Enter your Application number and Date of birth to check your status," the result website said.

The JNUEE answer keys were released on October 11 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till October. In an official notification the National Testing Agency (NTA) said challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared. The JNUEE 2021 results are available on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

