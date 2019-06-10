JIPMER 2019 results declared, check counselling dates

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 10: The JIPMER 2019 results have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The JIPMER entrance exam was conducted on June 2 2019. The counselling for the short-listed candidates would be conducted on June 26, 27, 28. The counselling for the general category would be conducted on June 26, while for the OBC/SC/ST candidates it would be on June 27. Counselling for NRI candidates and those from Puducherry would be conducted on June 28. The results are available on jipmer.edu.in.