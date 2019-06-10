  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JIPMER 2019 results declared, check counselling dates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 10: The JIPMER 2019 results have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    JIPMER 2019 results declared, check counselling dates

    The JIPMER entrance exam was conducted on June 2 2019. The counselling for the short-listed candidates would be conducted on June 26, 27, 28. The counselling for the general category would be conducted on June 26, while for the OBC/SC/ST candidates it would be on June 27. Counselling for NRI candidates and those from Puducherry would be conducted on June 28. The results are available on jipmer.edu.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jipmer results

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 7:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue