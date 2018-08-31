Jewellery shop in Delhi robbed at gun-point

  • search

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Four men today allegedly robbed a jewellery showroom of valuables worth lakhs of rupees at gunpoint in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, police said.

    Representational Image

    Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) said the accused looted the shop at gunpoint this afternoon. The shop owner Vijay and his wife were present at that time.

    The robbers noticed CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the showroom, he said, adding they damaged the cameras and robbed the Digital Video Recorder along with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, the officer said.

    It is suspected that jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh was looted.

    Police said the four accused came in a car.

    They parked the car in front of the showroom and one among them stood outside the showroom keeping an eye on the activities, while the other three barged into the showroom with pistols.

    They allegedly held the couple on gunpoint, threatened to shoot them if they shouted.

    Subsequently, the accused looted diamonds, silver and gold jewellery that were on display and carried it in a bag. While fleeing from the spot, they again threatened to shoot the couple if they shouted in defence, said the officer.

    Police rushed to the spot after they were informed about the incident. The crime team inspected the spot and collected finger print and other evidences as well, the officer added.

    Based on a complaint filed by the showroom owner, a case was registered police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 10:28 [IST]
