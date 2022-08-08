JEE Main Session 2 result declared: Two Links activated; How to download scorecard

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 08: NTA has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2022 session 2 on August 8. JEE Main result link has been updated online at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022/ ntaresults.nic.in 2022. To check JEE Main 2022 result for session 2, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. The result of JEE Main 2022 July session mentions the candidate's name, All India rank, subject-wise score, percentile marks, personal details and others. The cutoff of JEE Mains 2022 will be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022 - Official Websites to check NTA JEE Main 2022 result

JEE Main Result 2022: How To Download

Go to the NTA JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Scroll down to the 'Candidate Activity' section

Click on the designated JEE Main result link

On the next window, insert JEE Main application number and date of birth

Submit and download JEE Main 2022 result

NTA has activated two links to download and access the JEE Main result 2022. The JEE Main result has been declared after considering the objections raised by the candidates in the JEE Main Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer key.