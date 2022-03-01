JEE Advanced 2022: How foreign nationals can appear

New Delhi, Mar 01: The JEE Advanced 2022 will not be held in foreign countries or centres this year. More details on the same are also available on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT), Bombay will conductged the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced 2022 on July 3. The application process for the same will begin on June 8 and will end on June 14 2022.

Candidates who are NOT citizens of India (by birth or naturalised) and/or are OCI/PIO card holders will be treated as foreign nationals, an official statement read.

Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19 in India and abroad, it has been decided not to conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2022 in any foreign centres/countries. The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 examination at an Indian centre at their own expense (including travel, etc.) after adhering to the required travel norms of Government of India and their respective countries of residence, the statement added.

Candidates who are NOT citizens of India (by birth or naturalized) and/or are OCI/PIO card holders and have studied or are studying ABROAD at 10+2 level or equivalent at the time of registering for JEE (Advanced) 2022 must simultaneously fulfil each and every one of the following four criteria (Criterion A to D) to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 with no benefit of reservations, it added.

As a one-time special measure due to the ongoing pandemic, candidates who appeared in class XII (or equivalent) examination in 2020 for the first time are also eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022, PROVIDED the candidate has appeared ONLY ONCE for JEE (Advanced), either in the year 2020 or 2021; OR, have NOT appeared in any paper in both JEE (Advanced) 2020 and JEE (Advanced) 2021, the statement also read. For more details visit https://jeeadv.ac.in/foreign.html.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 11:45 [IST]