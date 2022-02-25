JEE Advanced 2022 exam dates announced: Check full schedule here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held on July 3. More details are available on the official website.

The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced 2022 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on July 3. The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am and 12 noon whole Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. The online declaration of the final answer key will be released on July 18.

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in the JEE Main can appear for the JEE advanced. The JEE Main 2022 dates are yet to be announced. "Candidates who appeared in class 12th (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH the papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021, are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1 to 4. However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022," a statement read. More details on the JEE Advanced 2022 exam are available on jeeadv.ac.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:17 [IST]