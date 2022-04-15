YouTube
    JEE Advance 2022 dates revised: Complete schedule here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The JEE Advanced 2022 dates have been revised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. More details are available on the official website.

    Earlier the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022w was to be held on July 3. As per the new dates the registration for the entrance exam will begin on August 7 and end on August 11 2022.

    "JEE (Advanced) 2022 is now scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022," a statement read. The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts. While Paper 1 will be held between 9 am to 12 noon, Paper 2 will be conducted between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. More details are available on jeeadv.ac.in.

    Revised dates of JEE Advanced 2022:

    Events

    Dates

    Registration for JEE Advanced 2022

    August 7-11

    Last date for fee payment of registered candidates

    August 12

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card date

    August 23-28

    Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates

    August 27

    JEE Advanced 2022 Date

    August 28

    Copy of JEE Advanced 2022 candidates response

    September 1

    Provisional JEE Advanced Answer Key

    September 3

    Feedback and comments on JEE Advanced provisional answer key

    September 3-4

    JEE Advanced Final answer key

    September 11

    JEE Advanced 2022 result

    September 11

    Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022

    September 11-12

    Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022

    September 14

    AAT 2022 Result

    September 17

    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2022
    X