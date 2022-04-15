JEE Advance 2022 dates revised: Complete schedule here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: The JEE Advanced 2022 dates have been revised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. More details are available on the official website.

Earlier the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022w was to be held on July 3. As per the new dates the registration for the entrance exam will begin on August 7 and end on August 11 2022.

"JEE (Advanced) 2022 is now scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022," a statement read. The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts. While Paper 1 will be held between 9 am to 12 noon, Paper 2 will be conducted between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. More details are available on jeeadv.ac.in.

Revised dates of JEE Advanced 2022:

Events Dates Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 August 7-11 Last date for fee payment of registered candidates August 12 JEE Advanced 2022 admit card date August 23-28 Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates August 27 JEE Advanced 2022 Date August 28 Copy of JEE Advanced 2022 candidates response September 1 Provisional JEE Advanced Answer Key September 3 Feedback and comments on JEE Advanced provisional answer key September 3-4 JEE Advanced Final answer key September 11 JEE Advanced 2022 result September 11 Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 September 11-12 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 September 14 AAT 2022 Result September 17

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 13:23 [IST]