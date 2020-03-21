Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
JAC 2020 result for 9th exam delayed
New Delhi
New Delhi, Mar 21: The JAC 2020 result for the 9th exam is yet to be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.
There were reports suggesting that the results would be declared on Thursday. However now it appears as though the results would be delayed. There is no official date on the results in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Over 4 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the results. Last year it may be recalled that the result was declared on April 11 2019. The results once declared will be available on http://jacresults.com.
How to check JAC 2020 result for 9th exam:
- Go to http://jacresults.com
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout