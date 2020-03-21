JAC 2020 result for 9th exam delayed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 21: The JAC 2020 result for the 9th exam is yet to be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

There were reports suggesting that the results would be declared on Thursday. However now it appears as though the results would be delayed. There is no official date on the results in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Over 4 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the results. Last year it may be recalled that the result was declared on April 11 2019. The results once declared will be available on http://jacresults.com.

How to check JAC 2020 result for 9th exam:

Go to http://jacresults.com

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout