    JAC 10th Result 2019 likely to be declared only in June

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 16: Contrary to several reports the JAC 10th Result 2019 were not declared on May 15. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    While there were reports that the result would be declared on May 15, Wednesday the same did not happen. While there is no official date given as to when the result would be declared, there are indications that it may come out in June.

    Last year the results were declared on June 12 and the overall pass percentage was 59.48. The results once declared will be available on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

    How to check JAC 10th Result 2019:

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 7:24 [IST]
