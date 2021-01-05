YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JAC 10th, 12th Board exams 2021 dates announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 05: The JAC 10th, 12th Board exams 2021 will begin in March. More details are available on the official website.

    The Jharkhand Academic Council will hold the matriculation and intermediate board exams from Macy 9 to 26 2021.

    JAC 10th, 12th Board exams 2021 dates announced

    JAC chairman Arvind Singh said that although the exams unlike previous years, have been delayed this time due to the pandemic, the results will be declared on time so that students do not face any problems in taking admissions in colleges.

    It is up to the district level examination centre fixation committee to decide on the number of centres. The number is going to be higher this year since several norms such as social distancing have to be followed, he said.

    Students are already in the process of filling up the examination forms and the last date for the same is January 22. In case the process is not complete, a candidate can fill the form by January 30 2021 by paying a late payment fee.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jac examinations

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 14:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X