JAC 10th, 12th Board exams 2021 dates announced

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 05: The JAC 10th, 12th Board exams 2021 will begin in March. More details are available on the official website.

The Jharkhand Academic Council will hold the matriculation and intermediate board exams from Macy 9 to 26 2021.

JAC chairman Arvind Singh said that although the exams unlike previous years, have been delayed this time due to the pandemic, the results will be declared on time so that students do not face any problems in taking admissions in colleges.

It is up to the district level examination centre fixation committee to decide on the number of centres. The number is going to be higher this year since several norms such as social distancing have to be followed, he said.

Students are already in the process of filling up the examination forms and the last date for the same is January 22. In case the process is not complete, a candidate can fill the form by January 30 2021 by paying a late payment fee.