  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Ram Nath Kovind Bihar Floods
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IRCTC’s Karwa Chauth Special Deluxe train: A chance to celebrate love in Majestic Rajasthan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, October 1: IRCTC is back with all new Karwa Chauth Special tour package. With great fervour every year married a couple in the mostly northern part of India celebrate Karwa Chauth.

    IRCTC’s Karwa Chauth Special Deluxe train: A chance to celebrate love in Majestic Rajasthan

    This year in an adventurous and romantic way couples can celebrate Karwa Chauth. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a Karva Chauth Special Deluxe Train covering 'Majestic Rajasthan' and includes Agra too.

    Now you can shop on Indian trains courtesy IRCTC! Full details on how to buy

    Couples can enjoy the historical beauty of Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Jaipur in Rajasthan along with Taj Mahal in Agra.

    Train schedule

    The train departs from Safdarjung Delhi railway station on October 14, 2019, need to assemble at Safdarjung at 7.30 AM, departure at 8.00 AM and will return on October 18 to Delhi.

    The Journey

    The train covers Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Agra and Delhi. The journey takes the passengers through the famous historical places including Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli, Mehrangarh Fort, City Palace, Jaswant Thada, Gadi Sagar Lake etc. The tourist will get to see the ultimate monument of love Taj Mahal in Agra.

    The train gives you the couples a chance on 17th October 2019, to celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth on the sand dunes in Jaisalmer followed by a cultural show.

    What to expect in the tour package

    • 4 nights/5 days tour package
    • Road transport by AC Deluxe coaches
    • Guided tours of places, no entrance fee
    • Services in different langues
    • Jeep ride to Amber fort
    • Camel rides
    • Day accommodation in Jaipur in 3-4 star hotels.

    Fare

    • The tour package offer under 50% off companion offer will charge Rs. 1,02,960 (per couple) for AC First Class and Rs. 90,090 (per couple) for AC 2 tier.
    • Children below 5 years of age exempted from fare, those who are in the age group of 5-12 years will be charged 50% of the fare.
    • The tour can be booked under LTC(Leave Travel Concession)

    Facilites

    • Fully air-conditioned Coaches
    • State-of-art Kitchen, serving International cuisine.
    • Cubical showers
    • Foot massagers
    • Separate sitting areas with single sofas
    • CCTV surveillance.

    You will be enjoying a majestic and romantic journey on a truly luxurious train, so don't miss this chance!

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    irctc

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue