IRCTC’s Karwa Chauth Special Deluxe train: A chance to celebrate love in Majestic Rajasthan

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, October 1: IRCTC is back with all new Karwa Chauth Special tour package. With great fervour every year married a couple in the mostly northern part of India celebrate Karwa Chauth.

This year in an adventurous and romantic way couples can celebrate Karwa Chauth. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a Karva Chauth Special Deluxe Train covering 'Majestic Rajasthan' and includes Agra too.

Couples can enjoy the historical beauty of Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Jaipur in Rajasthan along with Taj Mahal in Agra.

Train schedule

The train departs from Safdarjung Delhi railway station on October 14, 2019, need to assemble at Safdarjung at 7.30 AM, departure at 8.00 AM and will return on October 18 to Delhi.

The Journey

The train covers Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Agra and Delhi. The journey takes the passengers through the famous historical places including Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli, Mehrangarh Fort, City Palace, Jaswant Thada, Gadi Sagar Lake etc. The tourist will get to see the ultimate monument of love Taj Mahal in Agra.

The train gives you the couples a chance on 17th October 2019, to celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth on the sand dunes in Jaisalmer followed by a cultural show.

What to expect in the tour package

4 nights/5 days tour package

Road transport by AC Deluxe coaches

Guided tours of places, no entrance fee

Services in different langues

Jeep ride to Amber fort

Camel rides

Day accommodation in Jaipur in 3-4 star hotels.

Fare

The tour package offer under 50% off companion offer will charge Rs. 1,02,960 (per couple) for AC First Class and Rs. 90,090 (per couple) for AC 2 tier.

Children below 5 years of age exempted from fare, those who are in the age group of 5-12 years will be charged 50% of the fare.

The tour can be booked under LTC(Leave Travel Concession)

Facilites

Fully air-conditioned Coaches

State-of-art Kitchen, serving International cuisine.

Cubical showers

Foot massagers

Separate sitting areas with single sofas

CCTV surveillance.

You will be enjoying a majestic and romantic journey on a truly luxurious train, so don't miss this chance!