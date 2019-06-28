Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
IRCTC tour package 2019: Travel on Patalpani-Kalakund heritage tour for just Rs 530
New Delhi
New Delhi, June 27: Take a ride through 4 tunnels, 24 sharp turns and 41 bridges! Enjoy a mesmerizing Indian Railways train ride with the Patalpani-Kalakund heritage train with just Rs 530. As confirmed by the IRCTC, this is one of the most affordable and comfortable tour packages, which lets you travel on a Heritage Train.
According to the website, this package will include onboard meals and accommodation. The departure dates for this tour is every weekend (Saturday and Sunday). This package will commence on July 1 in the upcoming week.
Travel schedule
- The train would depart from Dr Ambedkar Nagar Railway Station at 11:05 am would be provided with tea/coffee with snacks on board
- The train would reach Kalakund station at 1:25 pm, where the passengers will be provided with lunch
- The return train to DADN (Mhow) Railway Station will depart at 3:34 pm
- The train will arrive at the source station at 4:30 pm
Package inclusions
- Train journey from source station to destination and vice versa
- Beverages and snacks on board
- Lunch
- Travel insurance
- All applicable taxes
Things to remember
- It is mandatory to carry an identity proof (Aadhaar, Voter id card, Passport, Driving Licensee, Student ID cards)
- Senior citizens and diabetic passengers are advised to carry some refreshments
- Alternate arrangements will be made in case of any natural calamities, abnormal situations
- Any medical expenses, if the need arises, will have to be borne by the passengers themselves