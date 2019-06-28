IRCTC tour package 2019: Travel on Patalpani-Kalakund heritage tour for just Rs 530

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 27: Take a ride through 4 tunnels, 24 sharp turns and 41 bridges! Enjoy a mesmerizing Indian Railways train ride with the Patalpani-Kalakund heritage train with just Rs 530. As confirmed by the IRCTC, this is one of the most affordable and comfortable tour packages, which lets you travel on a Heritage Train.

According to the website, this package will include onboard meals and accommodation. The departure dates for this tour is every weekend (Saturday and Sunday). This package will commence on July 1 in the upcoming week.

Travel schedule

The train would depart from Dr Ambedkar Nagar Railway Station at 11:05 am would be provided with tea/coffee with snacks on board

The train would reach Kalakund station at 1:25 pm, where the passengers will be provided with lunch

The return train to DADN (Mhow) Railway Station will depart at 3:34 pm

The train will arrive at the source station at 4:30 pm

Amarnath Yatra 2019: IRCTC offers 4-day tour package via flight

Package inclusions

Train journey from source station to destination and vice versa

Beverages and snacks on board

Lunch

Travel insurance

All applicable taxes

IRCTC offers 5-day trip to Thailand: Here's all you need to know

Things to remember

It is mandatory to carry an identity proof (Aadhaar, Voter id card, Passport, Driving Licensee, Student ID cards)

Senior citizens and diabetic passengers are advised to carry some refreshments

Alternate arrangements will be made in case of any natural calamities, abnormal situations

Any medical expenses, if the need arises, will have to be borne by the passengers themselves