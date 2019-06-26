IRCTC offers 5-day trip to Thailand: Here's all you need to know
New Delhi, June 25: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with another exciting travel package to Thailand starting from Rs. 32,300 per person.
The four-night and five-day tour will cover destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya, as per information available on the tourism company's website.
As per information released by the IRCTC on the micro-blogging website, the tour will start from Gawahati on September 19, 2019. It will include to and fro tickets by Indigo Airlines.
The tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 32,300. The journey from Guwahati to Bangkok will be via Kolkata from IndiGo airlines.
The package includes air tickets (Guwahati-Bankok-Guwahati round trip), breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC's website.
Package Details
|Package Name
|Thrilling Thailand ex-Guwahati
|Destination Covered
|Guwahati-Kolkata-Bangkok-Kolkata-Guwahati
|Travling Mode
|Flight
|Tour Date
|19.09.2019
|Meal Plan
|MAP
|Total Seats
|10
Flight Details
|Flight No
|From
|To
|Group size
|6E 6248-93
|GHY-CCU- BKK-
|CCU-BKK-GHY
|10
|6E 78-623
Package Fare
|Single
|Double
|Triple
|Child with bed
|Child without bed
|Rs. 35699/-
|Rs. 32300/-
|Rs. 32300/-
|Rs. 30899/-
|Rs. 25299/-