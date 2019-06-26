IRCTC offers 5-day trip to Thailand: Here's all you need to know

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with another exciting travel package to Thailand starting from Rs. 32,300 per person.

The four-night and five-day tour will cover destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya, as per information available on the tourism company's website.

As per information released by the IRCTC on the micro-blogging website, the tour will start from Gawahati on September 19, 2019. It will include to and fro tickets by Indigo Airlines.

The tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 32,300. The journey from Guwahati to Bangkok will be via Kolkata from IndiGo airlines.

The package includes air tickets (Guwahati-Bankok-Guwahati round trip), breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC's website.

Package Details

Package Name Thrilling Thailand ex-Guwahati Destination Covered Guwahati-Kolkata-Bangkok-Kolkata-Guwahati Travling Mode Flight Tour Date 19.09.2019 Meal Plan MAP Total Seats 10

Flight Details

Flight No From To Group size 6E 6248-93 GHY-CCU- BKK- CCU-BKK-GHY 10 6E 78-623

Package Fare

Single Double Triple Child with bed Child without bed Rs. 35699/- Rs. 32300/- Rs. 32300/- Rs. 30899/- Rs. 25299/-