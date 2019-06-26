  • search
    IRCTC offers 5-day trip to Thailand: Here's all you need to know

    New Delhi, June 25: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with another exciting travel package to Thailand starting from Rs. 32,300 per person.

    The four-night and five-day tour will cover destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya, as per information available on the tourism company's website.

    IRCTC offers 5-day trip to Thailand: Heres all you need to know

    As per information released by the IRCTC on the micro-blogging website, the tour will start from Gawahati on September 19, 2019. It will include to and fro tickets by Indigo Airlines.

    The tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 32,300. The journey from Guwahati to Bangkok will be via Kolkata from IndiGo airlines.

    The package includes air tickets (Guwahati-Bankok-Guwahati round trip), breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC's website.

    Package Details

    Package Name Thrilling Thailand ex-Guwahati
    Destination Covered Guwahati-Kolkata-Bangkok-Kolkata-Guwahati
    Travling Mode Flight
    Tour Date 19.09.2019
    Meal Plan MAP
    Total Seats 10

    Flight Details

    Flight No From To Group size
    6E 6248-93 GHY-CCU- BKK- CCU-BKK-GHY 10
    6E 78-623

    Package Fare

    Single Double Triple Child with bed Child without bed
    Rs. 35699/- Rs. 32300/- Rs. 32300/- Rs. 30899/- Rs. 25299/-

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
