YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Check post, salary, how to apply

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 11: IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Application has been invited for the AGM / Infra Posts in the IRCTC Department. The last date to apply for the post is December 09, 2022.

    Check Post, Pay Scale, Qualification and Other Details for IRCTC Recruitment 2022

    IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Check post, salary, how to apply

    Post Name for IRCTC Recruitment 2022
    AGM / Infra

    Pay Scale for IRCTC Recruitment 2022
    Rs 15,600 - Rs 39,100

    IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
    The age limit for the post is a maximum of 55 years. The age relaxation for the post is as per the official norm.

    IRCTC offers 9-day Gujarat tour package: Check detailsIRCTC offers 9-day Gujarat tour package: Check details

    IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility:
    The candidates should have completed Junior Administrative Grade Civil Engineering Officer from Indian Railways with experience in the construction organization.

    How to apply for IRCTC Recruitment 2022?
    Candidate shall apply through proper channels for selection on a deputation basis to the above-mentioned vacancies in the prescribed proforma attached herewith. Zonal Railway etc. to forward the applications of eligible candidates along with Vigilance history/ D & AR Clearance and APARS of last 03 years to Corporate office / IRCTC, New Delhi. A scanned copy of the application in the enclosed format duly filled may also be sent by candidates in advance through e-mail to deputation@irctc.com so as to reach us by 09.12.2022.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    irctc

    Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X