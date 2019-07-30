IRCTC offers 6-day tour to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, check fare and other details

New Delhi, July 30: The Andaman Islands are an Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal. With a landscape full with scenic and picturesque extravaganza, the islands are one of the most popular tourist destinations in South Asia.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package to Andaman and Nicobar Islands starting from Rs. 30,433.

The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Port Blair, and the Havelock and Ross & North Bay islands, according to IRCTC website. The tour will commence from September 6 and will be operated through economy class flights of IndiGo.

Itnerary

Tour Circuit: Port Blair - Ross& North bay Island - Havelock Island - Baratang - Portbalir

Duration: (05 Nights/06 Days)

Tour Start Date: 06.09.2019

Departure From: Hyderabad Airport

Tour Itinerary:

DAY 1: (06.09.2019) HYDERABAD - PORT BLAIR

Departure from Hyderabad by flight no.6E- 293 at 09:40hrs. Arrival at Port Blair airport at 12:30 hrs. Meet and Greet on Arrival at Port Blair Airport & get transferred to the hotel with our local representative. After lunch start the breath taking trip to Corbyns Cove Beach, one of the most picturesque, coconut palm fringed beach, 7 kms away from Port Blair town, and to the Cellular Jail, a place of pilgrimage for all freedom loving people. One can also view the history of the heroic freedom struggle, which is brought alive in a moving Light & Sound Show at the Cellular Jail. Overnight stay at Portblair. (Dinner)

Light & Sound Show at Cellular Jail : Light and Sound Show at Cellular Jail where the saga of the freedom struggle brought alive.

Day 2 : (07.09.2019) PORT BLAIR - ROSS ISLAND and NORTH BAY ISLAND (Coral Island)

After breakfast proceed for a full day cruising towards Ross Island, First start the exhilarating journey(by boat) to Ross Island the erstwhile capital of Port Blair during the British regime, it now stands an imposing relic, with the structure almost in debris. A small museum displays photographs and other antiques of the Britishers, relevant to these islands then proceed for a half day cruising towards North Bay (Coral Island) by ferry. (Breakfast + Dinner).

(Optional leisure activity at North Bay Island with Guest's own cost - to view these colourful corals & underwater marine life via in glass bottom boat and Snorkelling.)

Late afternoon back to hotel and night stay at portblair.

Day 03: (08.09.2019) PORT BLAIR - HAVELOCK ISLAND

Today, after breakfast start your journey towards Havelock island via ferry from Port Blair Harbour. On arrival at Havelock Island, our representative will receive you and transfer to Hotel. After lunch proceed to Radhanagar Beach, the Times Magazine the finest beach in Asia. It is an ideal place for swimming, sea bathing and basking on the sun kissed beach. overnight stay at Havelock. (Breakfast + Dinner).

Day 04: (09.09.2019) HAVELLOK - PORTBLAIR

After Breakfast, Checkout Hotel, Keep your luggage in the lobby and visit Kalapattar Beach. Back to Hotel, Lunch and In the afternoon, board the ferry for return to Port Blair. Overnight stay at the hotel at Port Blair. (Breakfast + Dinner).

Day 05 : (10.09.2019) PORT BLAIR - DAY TRIP TO BARATANG

Early morning departure from Port Blair for Baratang - about 100 kms by road from Port Blair. Baratang provides an ideal place for the eco-friendly tourist seeking the solitude of virgin nature. The land route from Port Blair (4.5 hours drive by Car) involves crossing of creeks and dense tropical rain forests. On the way see exotic Limestone Caves & Mud Volcanoes. Reach there by Fibre boat ride through the Mangrove drive. Departure by Car from Baratang for Port Blair(110 kms).Overnight stay at PortBlair. (Breakfast + Dinner).

Day 06: (11.09.2019) DEPART PORT BLAIR - HYDERABAD

After breakfast, Check out Hotel, get transferred to the airport to board your flight. Departure from Port Blair by flight no.6E- 296 at 13:00hrs. Arrival at Hyderabad at 15:30 hrs. (Breakfast)

All Tourists should carry/produce their personal (in original) ID cards with them during the tour.