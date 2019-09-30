IRCTC IPO opens today: Key things to know

New Delhi, Sep 30: The state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription today.

IRCTC has reportedly fixed the price band for its initial share sale offer between Rs 315 and 320 per share.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all proceeds shall go to the selling shareholder, the Government of India. The issue will close on October 03, 2019, following which the government's stake in IRCTC will come down by 12.5 per cent.

IPO details

The issue comprises an offer for sale of 2,01,60,000 shares of Rs 10 face value. Of this, 1,60,000 shares are reserved for employees. The company has offered a discount of Rs 10 per Equity Share on the Offer Price for the retail category and to eligible employees.

The minimum bid lot is 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

IRCTC generated Rs 1,957 crore revenue during FY19, a rise of 25 percent from the previous fiscal, the firm's DRHP stated. The PSU's net profit jumped 23.5 percent on-year to Rs 272.60 crore during fiscal 2019.

