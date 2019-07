IRCTC Happy Himachal tour package: Dates, itinerary, costs and more details

New Delhi, July 31: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a six nights and seven days tour package named as 'Happy Himachal and Powerful Punjab' starting from Hyderabad.

The passengers can witness the lush greens of Dharamshala, divine sanctity of Golden Temple and experience chill vibes of Chandigarh located at the foothills of Shivaliks in an all-inclusive package.

The tour package includes stay at hotels, IndiGo flight tickets from Hyderabad to Chandigarh and from Amritsar to Hyderabad, cost of AC Tempo Traveller for sightseeing as per the itinerary and travel insurance, according to IRCTC website.

The cost of package is Rs. 43,500 on single occupancy basis, Rs. 31,750 per person on double occupancy basis, Rs. 30,310 per person on triple occupancy basis, it added.

Package Details:

Package Details Package Name Happy Himachal & Powerful Punjab Destinations Covered Chandigarh – Shimla – Dharamshala – Amritsar Date of Travel 09 October 2019 Meal Plan MAPAI (Dinner & Breakfast)

Flight Details:

Date Sector Flight No Departure Arrival 09.10.19 HYD - IXC 6E 269 12:00 Hrs 14:20 Hrs 15.10.19 ATQ - HYD 6E 107 11:35 Hrs 14:25 Hrs

Package Tariff:

Package Cost Per Person in INR Class Single Occupancy Per Person Double Occupancy Per Person Triple Occupancy Per Person Child With Bed (5-11 Yrs) Child Without Bed (5-11 Yrs) Comfort Rs 43500/- Rs 31750/- Rs 30310/- Rs 26070/- Rs 23850/-

Itinerary

Tour Circuits: Chandigarh - Shimla - Dharamshala - Amritsar

(6 Nights/7 Days)

Tour Start Date: 09.10.2019

Departure From: HYDERABAD AIRPORT

Tour Itinerary:

Day 01: Hyderabad - Chandigarh

Arrive Chandigarh at 14:20 Hrs. Pick up visit Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake. Check in Hotel. Free for shopping. Overnight stay in Chandigarh.

Day 02: Chandigarh - Shimla

After breakfast, check out and visit Pinjore Gardens (25 Kms). Depart to Shimla (100 Kms). Check in Hotel. Free to visit Mall Road (on your own). Overnight stay in Shimla.

Day 03: Shimla

After breakfast visit Kufri sightseeing. Afternoon visit Shimla local sightseeing. Overnight stay in Shimla.

Day 04: Shimla - Dharamshala

Breakfast and check out. Depart to Dharamshala (240Kms/7-8Hrs). Visit Jwala Devi Temple. Check in Hotel. Overnight stay in Dahramshala.

Day 05: Dharamshala - Amritsar

Breakfast and check out. Visit Dalai Lama Temple, Cricket Stadium, Bhagsu Nag Temple. Afternoon depart to Amritsar (200Kms/5Hrs). Check in Hotel. Overnight stay in Amritsar.

Day 06: Amritsar

After breakfast visit Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh. Afternoon depart to Wagah Border for Border ceremony. Overnight stay in Amritsar.

Day 07: Amritsar - Hyderabad

Breakfast and check out. Drop at Amritsar Airport by 9 AM.

Package Includes:

Air Tickets [Hyderabad-Chandigarh/Amritsar-Hyderabad].

1 Night in Chandigarh, 2 Nights in Shimla, 1 Night in Dharamshala, 2 Nights in Amritsar.

6 Breakfasts & 6 Dinners in the hotels.

AC Tempo Traveller for sightseeing as per the itinerary.

Travel Insurance.

IRCTC's Tour Escort services during tour.

All applicable taxes for the above services.