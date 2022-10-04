IRCTC cancels 218 trains today: Check your train status here

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 04: The Indian Railways has cancelled a total of 244 trains on Tuesday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The railways, in an announcement, said 218 trains scheduled to depart on October 3 were fully cancelled while 26 trains were partially cancelled. This news comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 177 trains on October 3.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has diverted 14 trains and reschedule 3 trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks to natural disasters.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan among others.

Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

3 die after being hit by moving train in MP's Sagar

The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on October 1, 2022.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 4:

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03289 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09082 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09484 , 09570 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11041 , 11266 , 11652 , 11801 , 11802 , 12135 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 18235 , 20948 , 20949 , 22124 , 22166 , 22441 , 22442 , 31215 , 31216 , 31217 , 31218 , 31219 , 31220 , 31224 , 31225 , 31226 , 31227 , 31228 , 31229 , 31230 , 31231 , 31411 , 31413 , 31414 , 31416 , 31417 , 31423 , 31424 , 31425 , 31432 , 31518 , 31602 , 31613 , 31711 , 31712 , 31802 , 31813 , 31821 , 32225 , 32229 , 33363 , 33366 , 33401 , 33402 , 33411 , 33412 , 33421 , 33422 , 33433 , 33436 , 33521 , 33526 , 33615 , 33620 , 33801 , 33802 , 34127 , 34128 , 34353 , 34356 , 34360 , 34415 , 34418 , 34419 , 34420 , 34501 , 34601 , 34615 , 34616 , 34617 , 34618 , 34628 , 34629 , 36011 , 36012 , 36033 , 36034 , 36081 , 36082 , 37011 , 37012 , 37013 , 37014 , 37041 , 37042 , 37043 , 37044 , 37045 , 37046 , 37051 , 37202 , 37211 , 37216 , 37217 , 37223 , 37225 , 37230 , 37233 , 37234 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37529 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 38036 , 38103 , 38104 , 38105 , 38106 , 38303 , 38308 , 38312 , 38313 , 38410 , 38417 , 38434 , 38445 , 38911 , 38916

How to check your train status whether it is cancelled or not?

Open web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.

or search NTES on Google search. Click on exceptional trains on the top-right side of the webpage.

Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

Recently, Indian Railways has announced the commencement of special trains to accomodate passengers with ease and comfort of travelling. On the auspicious occassions of Durga Puja 2022 and Navratri 2022, IRCTC will run special trains to and from Kolkata, Ajmer, and Mata Vaishno Devi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 8:29 [IST]