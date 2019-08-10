  • search
    IRCTC Bharat Darshan tour: Puri to Varanasi for just Rs 9,450

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched the Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train for passengers to visit various Hindu temples that embody sanctity and religious virtues within 10 days.

    This tour package includes some popular religious destinations like Puri, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Jassidih, Varanasi and Prayagra.

    

    The cost of the tour package is Rs 9,450 per person (Standard) and Rs 11,550 per person in Comfort class.

    Package Details

    Package Name BHARAT DARSHAN SPECIAL TOURIST TRAIN (WZBD265)
    Travelling Mode Train
    Station/Departure Time Rajkot : 06:00 hrs
    Class 3AC & Sleeper
    Frequency 02.09.19
    Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
    Hotel Name Not Applicable

    Package Tariff:(Including GST)

    Category Price Per Pax
    Standard ₹ 9,450/-
    Comfort ₹ 11,550/-

    The shri jagannath temple of Puri is an important Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of lord Maha Vishnu , located on the eastern coast of India, at Puri in the state of Odisha.

    Kornak temple dedicated to the Hindu sun god Surya, what remains of the temple complex has the appearance of a 100-foot (30 m) high chariot with immense wheels and horses, all carved from stone.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
