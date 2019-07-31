IRCTC air package to Shirdi, Price, itinerary and other details

  • search
    New Delhi, July 31: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has come with an exciting air package offer to Shirdi that will prompt you to get tickets. The duration of this exclusive air package is two nights and three days. In these the package will cover Shirdi, Shani Shingnapur and Nashik.

    Shirdi, the abode of Sai Baba, one of the most visited pilgrim spots in India. The temple attracts millions of devotees of all religions, castes and creed who come to pay homage to Shri Sai Baba. Also visit the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Panchavati Temple and the unique Shani temple at Shani Shingnapur, one of the very few temples exclusively devoted to Lord Shani.

    Package Details
    Package Name Bengaluru-Shirdi-Nashik-Shani Shingnapur Air Package
    Destinations Covered Shirdi, Panchavati, Trimbakeshwar, Shani Shingnapur
    Traveling Mode Flight
    Airport/Departure Time Bengaluru-05:45 hrs/ Pune- 18.45 hrs
    Frequency 11.07.2019, 13.08.2019 & 09.09.2019
    Meal Plan MAP
    Flight Details
    Flight No. G8 283 (Onward) G8 242(Return)
    Airline Go Air Go Air
    Departure 05:45 am (BLR) 06:45 pm (PNQ)
    Arrival 07:05 am (PNQ) 08:10 pm (BLR)
    Class Economy Economy

    Tour Itinerary: Bengaluru - Pune - Shirdi - Panchavati - Trimbakeshwar - Shani Shingnapur - Pune - Bengaluru (2 Nights/3 Days)

    Departure from: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

    Day 01: Bengaluru - Pune(PNQ) - Shirdi

    Departure from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru at 05.45 am by flight no. G8 283 Go Air and arrival to Pune Airport at 07.05 am. Pick up and transfer to Shirdi. Check in to the hotel on arrival. Every activity at Shirdi revolves around the vast temple complex dedicated to Sai Baba. Devotees start queuing up in the early hours of dawn to catch a glimpse and seek the blessings of the life-size statue of Sai Baba. Darshan of Sai baba in the evening (Own arrangements). Dinner at hotel. Overnight stay.

    Day 02: Shirdi - Panchavati - Trimbakeshwar - Shirdi

    Post breakfast, proceed to visit Trimbakeshwar temple. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingaas. Later proceed to Nasik & visit Panchavati Temple. Return to Shirdi in the evening. Dinner at hotel. Overnight stay.

    Day 03: Shirdi - Shani Shingnapur - Pune - Bengaluru

    Post breakfast, check out from the hotel. Proceed to Shani Shingnapur and visit the Shani Temple. One of the unique aspects of the village Shingnapur is that houses here have no door- frames or locks on them for safety. They are in fact not needed.

    The people here believe that it is the benediction of the god that no crime ever occurs in this village. After darshan, drop to Pune Airport by 04.45 pm Board the flight at 06.45 pm and reach Bengaluru at 08.10 pm.

