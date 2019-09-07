  • search
    IOCL jobs: Apply online for 22 Indian Oil Non executive vacancies; Download IOCL notification here

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Sep 7: Indian Oil non-executive job openings have been announced. IOCL recruitment notification for 22 Non-Executive vacancies in Pipelines Division is out on the official website. Apply online for these 22 IOCL Non-Executive vacancies on the official Indian Oil website.

    The last date to apply for these Indian Oil jobs is September 23, 2019.

    Important Dates for Indian Oil Non-Executives Recruitment 2019:

    • IOCL Non-executive jobs online application beginning date: 02 September 2019
    • Last date to apply for online for these 22 Indian oil jobs: 23 September 2019
    • Tentative date of downloading online admit card: 05-Oct-2019 10:00:00 AM-20-Oct-2019 11:30:00 AM

    Indian Oil non-executive job notification download: Click Here

    IOCL has advertised for Engineering Assistant (Mechanical), Engineering Assistant (Electrical), Engineering Assistant (T&I) (All three are Diploma Jobs), Jr. Office Assistant (Graduate jobs), Technical Attendant-1 (ITI job)

    Indian Oil Non-executive recruitment process, selection criteria:

    The selection process shall consist of Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). For the post of Jr. Office Assistant, SPPT shall be in the form of Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) shall be qualifying in nature only. Final merit list shall be prepared based on the marks secured in Written Test of only those candidates who are considered FIT in SPPT. Candidate has to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the Written Test to qualify for SPPT. For SC/ST/EXSM/PwBD candidates, minimum qualifying marks shall be 30% (after providing 10 % relaxation) against the reserved posts only.

    Steps to apply online for Indian Oil Non-Executive jobs:

    • Visit plis.indianoilpipelines.in
    • Click on "Click Here for active opening".
    • Indian Oil Recruitment of Non-Executives.
    • Click on- Recruitment for Filling Non-Executive Vacancies in Pipelines Division (Adv No.: PL/HR/ESTB/RECT-2019(1) Dated 29.08.2019).
    • Register first.
    • Generate new id and password.
    • Log I using new Id Password
    • Read instructions in the notification
    • Fill up the form
    • Submit

    indian oil jobs

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 5:15 [IST]
