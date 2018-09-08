Insurance advisor stabbed to death

New Delhi, Sep 8: A 45-year-old insurance advisor was allegedly stabbed to death in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said Friday.

Atul Kapoor was found lying injured in front of his house and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead Thursday night, they added.

The police have registered a case and efforts are underway to identify the accused.

