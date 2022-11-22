Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 3,40,000, check posts and other details

Delhi nursery admissions: First list to be announced on January 6

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of Director (pipelines) for a monthly remuneration of Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 3,40,000. The director (pipelines) will be responsible for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in line with the Corporation's plans and objectives. The Director will also be responsible for revamping existing pipelines and taking up new pipeline projects.

Age Limit: The Minimum Age Limit for Applying for the Post is 45 years.

Important dates to remember: Last Date is 25-01-2023

Post Name: Director (Pipeline)

for Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale:

Rs 180000 - Rs 340000

Qualification for Indian Oil Recruitment 2022

The applicant should be an Engineering graduate with a good academic record from a recognized university/institution. Applicants holding an MBA/Post-Graduate Diploma in Management will have added advantage.

Experience for Indian Oil Recruitment 2022

The applicant should have at least five years of cumulative experience/ exposure at a senior level of management during the last ten years in the Petroleum/Petrochemical sector.

Experience in Management and familiarity with Project execution and pipeline operations will have added advantage.

How to apply for Indian Oil Recruitment 2022?

Interested Candidate can submit the online form through the official website or candidate can send the application by post to the address Smt Kimbuong Kipgen Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Public Enterprises Bhawan, BlockNo. 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003.