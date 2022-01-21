YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Oil jobs application for 626 apprentice openings begins; How to apply online

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Indian Oil apprentice openings application process has begun and for the posts of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in the Northern Region offices. The recruitment drive will fill up 626 vacancies available in the organisation.

    Indian Oil jobs application for 626 apprentice openings begins; How to apply online

    Interested candidates can apply on to the official website.

    IOCL recruitment 2022 Important Date

    • Last Date of Submission of Online Application - January 31, 2022
    • IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - February 06, 2022
    • IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - February 02, 2022

    IOCL recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

    Technician Apprentice

    Delhi - 61
    Haryana - 36
    Himachal Pradesh - 8
    Jammu & Kashmir - 8
    Punjab - 42
    Rajasthan - 42
    UP - 113
    Uttarakhand - 9

    Trade Apprentice

    Delhi - 42
    Haryana - 24
    HP - 5
    J&K - 5
    Punjab - 28
    Rajasthan - 28
    UP - 75
    Uttarakhand - 6

    Trade Apprentice-Accountant

    • Chandigarh - 1
    • Delhi - 12
    • Haryana - 7
    • HP - 2
    • UP - 22
    • Uttarakhand - 2
    • Rajasthan - 8
    • Punjab - 7
    • J & K - 2

    Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

    • Chandigarh - 1
    • Delhi - 3
    • Haryana - 2
    • UP - 3
    • Uttarakhand - 1
    • Rajasthan - 2
    • Punjab - 3
    • Uttar Pradesh - 6

    Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

    • Chandigarh - 1
    • Delhi - 3
    • Haryana - 2
    • UP - 3
    • Rajasthan - 2
    • Punjab - 3

    Click here for official notification:

    Age Limit

    The candidates age should be between 18 to 24 years.

    How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022

    • Visit www.iocl.com.
    • Scroll down and click on "Careers" on the lower right side of the homepage.
    • In this section, click on Careers again and in the next page click on "Apprenticeships."
    • The "Notification for Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices - Northern Region (MD)".
    • Download notification in pdf and read all the instructions carefully.
    • Now, click on "Proceed".
    • Follow the instructions and fill-up the form.
    • Submit

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    indian oil indian oil corporation

    Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X