Indian Oil jobs application for 626 apprentice openings begins; How to apply online

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21: Indian Oil apprentice openings application process has begun and for the posts of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in the Northern Region offices. The recruitment drive will fill up 626 vacancies available in the organisation.

Interested candidates can apply on to the official website.

IOCL recruitment 2022 Important Date

• Last Date of Submission of Online Application - January 31, 2022

• IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - February 06, 2022

• IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - February 02, 2022

IOCL recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Technician Apprentice

Delhi - 61

Haryana - 36

Himachal Pradesh - 8

Jammu & Kashmir - 8

Punjab - 42

Rajasthan - 42

UP - 113

Uttarakhand - 9

Trade Apprentice

Delhi - 42

Haryana - 24

HP - 5

J&K - 5

Punjab - 28

Rajasthan - 28

UP - 75

Uttarakhand - 6

Trade Apprentice-Accountant

• Chandigarh - 1

• Delhi - 12

• Haryana - 7

• HP - 2

• UP - 22

• Uttarakhand - 2

• Rajasthan - 8

• Punjab - 7

• J & K - 2

Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

• Chandigarh - 1

• Delhi - 3

• Haryana - 2

• UP - 3

• Uttarakhand - 1

• Rajasthan - 2

• Punjab - 3

• Uttar Pradesh - 6

Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

• Chandigarh - 1

• Delhi - 3

• Haryana - 2

• UP - 3

• Rajasthan - 2

• Punjab - 3

Click here for official notification:

Age Limit

The candidates age should be between 18 to 24 years.

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022

Visit www.iocl.com.

Scroll down and click on "Careers" on the lower right side of the homepage.

In this section, click on Careers again and in the next page click on "Apprenticeships."

The "Notification for Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices - Northern Region (MD)".

Download notification in pdf and read all the instructions carefully.

Now, click on "Proceed".

Follow the instructions and fill-up the form.

Submit

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 13:23 [IST]