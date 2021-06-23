YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In search for food, elephant, crashes through kitchen wall; Video goes viral

    By
    |

    Elephants are always the prime attraction, be it in Zoos or circuses, and safaris. With their playfulness, intelligence, and extraordinary strength, these majestic animals attract people. However, in a petrified incident, a wild elephant broke into a Thai Family's kitchen at 2 am, looking for food.

    In search for food, elephant, crashes through kitchen wall; Video goes viral

    Reportedly, the incident took place on June 20 at Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon's home in Hua Hin district's Chalermkiatpattana village. Boonchuay, the elephant lives in the nearby jungle and visits the village frequently.

    "They come to visit quite often. They always come when there is the local market because they can smell food," Itthipon Thaimonkol, the park's superintendent told The Guardian.

    Check hilarious reaction here

    The elephants have been Thailand's icon for many centuries. Some 3,800 elephants live in captivity in Thailand, many in camps, zoos, and sanctuaries. The elephant became an endangered species in Thailand in 1986.

    There are two species of elephant: African and Asian. Asian elephants are divided into four sub-species, Sri Lankan, Indian, Sumatran and Bornean.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    viral news elephant

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X