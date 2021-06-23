In search for food, elephant, crashes through kitchen wall; Video goes viral

Summer Solstice 2021: All you need to know about the first day of summer

oi-Deepika S

Elephants are always the prime attraction, be it in Zoos or circuses, and safaris. With their playfulness, intelligence, and extraordinary strength, these majestic animals attract people. However, in a petrified incident, a wild elephant broke into a Thai Family's kitchen at 2 am, looking for food.

Reportedly, the incident took place on June 20 at Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon's home in Hua Hin district's Chalermkiatpattana village. Boonchuay, the elephant lives in the nearby jungle and visits the village frequently.

A family in Thailand awoke to a hungry Asian elephant busting through their wall and rummaging in the kitchen. The elephant, which is reportedly known to occasionally cause trouble for humans in the area, was likely attracted to the smell of food 🐘 pic.twitter.com/jD2xtXvEEz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 22, 2021

"They come to visit quite often. They always come when there is the local market because they can smell food," Itthipon Thaimonkol, the park's superintendent told The Guardian.

i just watched a news abt elephant barging in someone’s kitchen @ thailand yet the owner of the house looks like such situation happens once a week pic.twitter.com/fK9xs0eaFK — luna ◡̈ zZz (@hellevantor) June 22, 2021

The elephants have been Thailand's icon for many centuries. Some 3,800 elephants live in captivity in Thailand, many in camps, zoos, and sanctuaries. The elephant became an endangered species in Thailand in 1986.

There are two species of elephant: African and Asian. Asian elephants are divided into four sub-species, Sri Lankan, Indian, Sumatran and Bornean.