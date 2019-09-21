  • search
    Important notice on revised result for SSC GD Constable

    New Delhi, Sep 21: An important notice regarding the SSC GD Constable in in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The Commission has declared revised result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on 12-09-2019. CRPF has scheduled Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for the additionally shortlisted 3726 candidates from 23-09-2019. Notice issued by CRPF in this regard is attached for the information of candidates says an official notification. More details are available on https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/Uploaded Files/PET_PST%20for%20additionally%20qualified%20candidates_20.09.2019.pdf.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 9:59 [IST]
