IIM CAT Answer Key released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: The IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The IIM Ahmedabad too has released the candidates' response. "The Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration," said a notice by IIM CAT.

Candidates should note that they can check their recorded responses and answer key till 5 pm today. The IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key 2021 is available on iimcat.ac.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 12:37 [IST]