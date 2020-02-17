IGNOU Result for TEE to be declared soon

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 17: The IGNOU Result for TEE will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exams were held in December. Now that the June 2019 results have been announced, candidates are expecting the December results to be declared soon. Meanwhile the January admission 2020 date has been extended. The dates were extended from January 31 2020 to February 28 2020. Candidates who have not applied can do so now.

    The results once declared will be available on http://ignou.ac.in/ignou/studentzone/results/1.

