IGNOU Admissions 2022: Last date for registration extended again

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 01: The registration deadline for the IGNOU Admissions 2022 has been extended again. More details are available on the official website.

Those candidates who was to take the July 2022 session exam can now apply toll November 7. "Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 07 November, 2022," the university said on Twitter.

This notification comes just a few days after IGNOU had extended the registration deadline to October 31. The extension has been provided for all UG and PG programmes for online and ODL mode-except the certificate and semester based programme.

Originally the deadline was extended to October 10, but then it was extended to October 20 and then October 27. Now candidates can apply for the IGNOU Admissions 2022 until November 7 on ignou.ac.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 14:29 [IST]