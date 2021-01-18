ICSI CSEET Result 2021 to be declared today at this time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: The ICSI CSEET Result 2021 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared by the Institute Company Secretaries of India and candidates can visit the official website to check details once the results are declared. The result would be declared by 2 pm today. The result once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

How to check ICSI CSEET Result 2021:

Go to icsi.edu

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout