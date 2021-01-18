YouTube
    ICSI CSEET Result 2021 to be declared today at this time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The ICSI CSEET Result 2021 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results would be declared by the Institute Company Secretaries of India and candidates can visit the official website to check details once the results are declared. The result would be declared by 2 pm today. The result once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

    How to check ICSI CSEET Result 2021:

    • Go to icsi.edu
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, January 18, 2021, 12:12 [IST]
