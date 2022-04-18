ICSI CSEET July 2022 application process begins: Check details

New Delhi, Apr 18: The ICSI CSEET July 2022 entrance test will be held in July. More details are available on the official website.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test on July 9. The application process is underway and candidates can apply on the official website.

While applying students will have to upload certain documents such as thee Class 10 and 12 certificates as proof of dates of birth, category certificates for fee exemption etc. Candidates will also have to upload photographs and signatures.

The UG and PG students of recognised universities can get direct admission to CS Executive Programme. Graduates have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in any discipline from a recognised university or any institution in India or abroad are eligible to apply. Postgraduates in in any discipline from a recognised university or any institution in India or abroad recognised equivalent thereto by the Council are eligible to apply. The register for the ICSI CSEET July 2022 visit icsi.edu.

