ICSI CS June 2021 result to be declared tomorrow: Timing announced

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of the Professional, Executive (Old and New syllabus) and Foundation programme tomorrow. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The ICSI CS result for the June 2021 exam will be released on October 13 2021.

ICSI CS result for the Professional (Old and New Syllabus) will be declared at 11 am tomorrow. The CS Executive (Old and New Syllabus) and CS Foundation course results will be declared at 2 pm and 4 pm on October 13 respectively.

"Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," a statement by the ICSI read. The result once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

How to check ICSI CS Result?

Go to icsi.edu

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:10 [IST]