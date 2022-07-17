ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 announced: How to check

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 17: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ICSE result 2022 today. Students can now check their ICSE 2022 results on the official website.

For the first time in the history of the Board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single Examination Year. While the Semester 1 examination was held in November/December Year 2021, the Semester 2 examination took place in April/May Year 2022 for both the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Levels.

"For the computation of the ICSE Year 2022 Examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 & the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects/papers.

Candidates who were registered and confirmed to appear for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination were required to appear for both, Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination. Therefore, the results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 Examinations as a whole, will be marked ABSENT and their results will not be declared," the board said in a statement.

How to Check Results Online?

Visit the official website www.cisce.org

On the home page of the CISCE's website, click on the link for results.

For accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Examination results, candidates must select ICSE, from the Course option.

Next, the candidates need to enter their Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

Results Through SMS

The candidates need to type their Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box:

ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Send the message to the number: 09248082883

The result will be displayed in the following format:

SHASHANK TIWARI ENG-98, HIN-87, HCG-95, MAT-98, SCI-90, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA