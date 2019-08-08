ICSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2019 declared, get result via SMS

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: The ICSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2019 has been declared.

The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted for those who could not complete the Class 10 and 12 ICSE exam. The results have been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certification Examination or CISCE. The results are available on cisce.org.

Get result via SMS:

Type SMS ICSE or ISC and sent it to 9248082883

How to check ICSE 10th, 12th Compartment result 2019:

Go to cisce.org

Click on the result link

Chose either 10th or 12th

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout