Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
ICSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2019 declared, get result via SMS
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 08: The ICSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2019 has been declared.
The same is available on the official website.
The exam was conducted for those who could not complete the Class 10 and 12 ICSE exam. The results have been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certification Examination or CISCE. The results are available on cisce.org.
Get result via SMS:
Type SMS ICSE or ISC and sent it to 9248082883
How to check ICSE 10th, 12th Compartment result 2019:
- Go to cisce.org
- Click on the result link
- Chose either 10th or 12th
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout