Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
ICMAI December exam 2019 result
New Delhi
New Delhi, Feb 21: The ICMAI December exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
Below we are providing you with the steps to download the results. There are two links from which you can download your results. The results are available on examicmai.in and examicmai.org.
How to download ICMAI December exam 2019 result:
- Go to examicmai.in or examicmai.org
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout