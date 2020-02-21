  • search
    ICMAI December exam 2019 result

    New Delhi, Feb 21: The ICMAI December exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Below we are providing you with the steps to download the results. There are two links from which you can download your results. The results are available on examicmai.in and examicmai.org.

    ICMAI December exam 2019 result

    How to download ICMAI December exam 2019 result:

    • Go to examicmai.in or examicmai.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 16:22 [IST]
