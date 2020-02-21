ICMAI December exam 2019 result

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 21: The ICMAI December exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Below we are providing you with the steps to download the results. There are two links from which you can download your results. The results are available on examicmai.in and examicmai.org.

How to download ICMAI December exam 2019 result:

Go to examicmai.in or examicmai.org

or Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout