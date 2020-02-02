ICAR NET Result 2019: No claims if discrepancies are rectified

New Delhi, Feb 02: The ICAR NET Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

"While every care has been taken to ensure accuracy of the result, if at any stage, any discrepancy comes to the notice of ASRB, the Board reserves the right to rectify the same and no claim, whatsoever, will be entertained if any person/candidate Is affected In the process," an official notification read.

The ASRB announced the ICAR National Eligibility Test 2019 result through an official notification.

Candidates will need to click on the Forgot Roll Number option following which they will be directed to a new site, where they would need to enter their required details in order to access the results. The results are available on icar.org.in.

How to check ASRB NET Result 2019:

Go to icar.org.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout