ICAR 2019 application form out: How to apply for ICAR's AIEEA UG Entrance exam

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 4: ICAR 2019 application form for AIEEA exam has been made available on the official ICAR website. ICAR AIEEA 2019 exam would be conducted by the NTA (National Testing Agency) for admission to various UG and PG programmes.

ICAR 2019 application form was made available to the applicants from April 1, 2019 and the last date for submission of applications for AIEEA 2019 exam is April 30.

AIEEA 2019 Application Form is available on ntaicar.nic.in. ICAR AIEEA 2019 exam date is July 1, 2019.

For official notification of ICAR AIEEA 2019 UG admissions: Click Here

For official notification of ICAR AIEEA 2019 PG admissions: Click Here

For official notification of ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS)-2019 admissions: Click Here

Visit the official website ntaicar.nic.in.

Steps to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2019 exam:

Click on 'AIEEA UG Application Form'/ PG Application for or AICE-JRF/SRF as per the course you wish to apply for.

One the left, first register by filling up basic information.

You will get a new username and password after registration.

Log in to the application on the right using new username and password.

Fill in personal Information, basic details, communication details and educational Details

Upload required documents and make online payment.

Click on submit

Keep the printout of the final acknowledgement for future reference