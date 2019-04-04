  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICAR 2019 application form out: How to apply for ICAR's AIEEA UG Entrance exam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 4: ICAR 2019 application form for AIEEA exam has been made available on the official ICAR website. ICAR AIEEA 2019 exam would be conducted by the NTA (National Testing Agency) for admission to various UG and PG programmes.

    ICAR 2019 application form was made available to the applicants from April 1, 2019 and the last date for submission of applications for AIEEA 2019 exam is April 30.

    ICAR 2019 application form out
    ICAR 2019 application form out

    AIEEA 2019 Application Form is available on ntaicar.nic.in. ICAR AIEEA 2019 exam date is July 1, 2019.

    For official notification of ICAR AIEEA 2019 UG admissions: Click Here

    For official notification of ICAR AIEEA 2019 PG admissions: Click Here

    For official notification of ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS)-2019 admissions: Click Here

    Visit the official website ntaicar.nic.in.

    Steps to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2019 exam:

    • Click on 'AIEEA UG Application Form'/ PG Application for or AICE-JRF/SRF as per the course you wish to apply for.
    • One the left, first register by filling up basic information.
    • You will get a new username and password after registration.
    • Log in to the application on the right using new username and password.
    • Fill in personal Information, basic details, communication details and educational Details
    • Upload required documents and make online payment.
    • Click on submit
    • Keep the printout of the final acknowledgement for future reference

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    exams

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 0:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue